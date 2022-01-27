A man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and attempting to rape her was shot in both legs as the woman defended herself, KATC reports.
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened early morning Wednesday. The agency received a call from the victim, who informed deputies she’d shot a man who attempted to sexually assault her and he was being treated for his injuries at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte, the department said.
The man, Jean McNeil Joseph of Ville Platte, was booked on counts of theft of a firearm, home invasion, false imprisonment, violation of protective orders, attempted second-degree rape, criminal damage to property and battery of a dating partner with child endangerment after being released from the hospital, the agency said.
The woman alleged that Joseph, whom she had a restraining order against for previous alleged domestic violence, kicked in the victim’s front door and attempted to sexually assault her, but he was interrupted by the victim’s child. Joseph is then accused of grabbing the child and locking him in another room.
At that time, the victim armed herself and shot Joseph once in the leg when he resumed his attack on her, the sheriff’s office said.
Joseph attempted to take the gun from the woman and she shot him in his other leg, before losing possession of the weapon. Joseph allegedly took the firearm and fled the scene, driving himself to the hospital.
The accused has denied the allegations when questioned, the sheriff’s office said.