A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice.
Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
Girard’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s door, then traveled across the northbound lanes of U.S. 167 and crashed into a shed at a private residence. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Monday.
The 24-year-old was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Dodge was restrained and uninjured in the crash, Senegal said.
The driver of the Dodge showed no signs of impairment and a breath sample indicated no alcohol present. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Girard for analysis.