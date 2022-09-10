A Lafayette man was found dead on Ambassador Caffery Parkway after a hit-and-run early Saturday.
The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:53 a.m. and found the victim, 58-year-old Rodney James Dural of Lafayette, lying dead in the road. Dural was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.