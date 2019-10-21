UPDATE 11 a.m.: One arrest has been made in the Sunday night shooting that left 22-year-old Trevon T. Adams dead. A 22-year-old woman, Bri’ani L. Doucet, of Lafayette has been placed under arrest for second-degree murder. She was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking. The investigation remains on-going.
UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Lafayette Police have identified the vicitm in Sunday's fatal shooting as 22-year-old Trevon T. Adams of Lafayette.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
At this time no arrests have been made. The investigation remains on-going. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
One person is dead following a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lafayette, according to KATC.
Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Corporal Bridgette Dugas said officers were called to the scene in the 800 block of MLK Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of shots fired.
A man was found dead at the scene. He has not been identified and there is noinformation on a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.