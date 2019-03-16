Eunice Police identified the seven additional people arrested in a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed a man in Eunice March 1, KATC reported.
The victim, identified as 60-year-old William “Billy” Heinen, was struck near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and Jelks Street around 11 p.m. March 1.
Five passengers in the car during the hit-and-run and the alleged driver’s parents turned themselves into police Friday.
The five passengers were booked on principle to felony hit-and-run because they failed to report the crash to police or render aid to Heinen.
The passengers were identified as Andre Winston Husers, 20, of Lake Charles; Kamryn Lafleur, 18, of Ville Platte; Adelaide Ann Pitre, 19, of Ville Platte; Nicholas Paul Seilhan, 22, of Lake Charles; and James Patrick Ward, 20, of Eunice.
Phillip Dwayne Fontenot and Leslie Vidrine Fontenot, both of Eunice, were also booked as accessories after the fact to felony hit-and-run for assisting their son.
The alleged driver, 18-year-old Phillip Fontenot, was arrested March 8 on a felony hit-and-run count in the incident. Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot says the penalty for this offense carries a fine of up to $5,000 and a prison sentence of up to 10 years.