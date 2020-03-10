The search for a missing St. Martinville man was called off Monday night after he was found dead inside his home.
Alfred Batiste's family hadn't seen him for three weeks when they reported him missing.
A welfare check was performed on a family member reportedly living with Batiste after investigators deemed the dwelling condemned during the initial stages of the missing person investigation on Sunday afternoon.
Once inside, and once the dwelling was vacated, investigators discovered the deceased body of Batiste in the back bedroom of the trailer home around 7 p.m. Monday.
This is still being treated as an open investigation until results of the autopsy are given.