A 19-year-old was shot in Opelousas and later died of a gunshot wound.
St. Landry Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz confirmed the Sunday shooting that took place at the Knights of Columbus Hall off Highway 104 in Opelousas.
Damien Joseph Lastrapes Jr. of Opelousas was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound around 1:30 a.m. He died from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
A group of people were spotted at the hall with the victim, along with the victim, two vehicles were shot, according to investigation.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available.
Anyone with information on this or any other case is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous.