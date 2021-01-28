A Breaux Bridge man is in custody after police say he raped and attempted to murder a woman in St. Martinville.
Dennis Joseph Comeaux, 46, was arrested around 11 a.m. Thursday in West Baton Rouge Parish after a traffic stop by a Louisiana State Police trooper. Comeaux faces pending arrest on counts including first-degree rape, attempted first-degree murder, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated kidnapping, theft of a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender, St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said in a statement.
Deputies responded to an alleged sexual assault on Pine Alley Drive in St. Martinvile at 2:09 a.m. Wednesday and determined Comeaux attempted to shoot a woman twice while sexually assaulting her, but his gun misfired. He then put the victim into the trunk of a vehicle and left the scene, the statement said.
The woman was able to escape when Comeaux stopped the vehicle at a stop light and fled to the St. Martinville Police Department for assistance. Comeaux stole the woman’s vehicle after her escape and fled the area, Breaux said.
Comeaux was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on a count of possession of a stolen vehicle and will be transferred to St. Martin Parish, where he will be booked on the pending counts, the statement said.