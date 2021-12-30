A man was arrested in a Wednesday afternoon stabbing in Lafayette, police say.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of South Bienville Street around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday in response to a report of a stabbing in progress. Officers found the victim lying in the road with multiple stab wounds. The victim was provided aid until medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injuries, LPD spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Alton Henry, 28, was taken into custody in the stabbing and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of attempted manslaughter, she said.