Lafayette Parish businesses repeatedly found not in compliance with mask-wearing safety rules may be fined or even shut down, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said at a news conference Thursday.
"The biggest issue we see is with some businesses not enforcing the governor's mandatory mask order for their employees," Guillory said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards in May mandated any employees with face-to-face contact with customers are required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Saturday, the governor said he is issuing a statewide mask mandate and shuttering bars, making Louisiana the latest southern state to ratchet restrictions back up after months of reopening.
A few weeks ago, the Lafayette police and fire departments accelerated compliance checks at local businesses. Previously, Guillory said, they were focused on providing information to businesses about best practices and making sure the business provided masks for employee.
Businesses can expect that to change.
“Going forward," he said, "businesses not in compliance who have been previously warned will be cited, subject to a $500 fine and up to six months in the parish jail. Businesses previously cited and still not in compliance are subject to being shut down.”
The Lafayette police and fire departments over the last two weeks conducted compliance checks on 148 businesses, visiting some only once, others multiple times. Only 15 businesses were recorded as being not in compliance, suggesting a 90% compliance rate.
Between June 26 and July 9, the following businesses were found noncompliant:
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 4415 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 28 compliant, *June 30 kitchen employees not wearing masks. July 1, July 2, July 5, in compliance
- Burger King, 1500 Johnston St., June 28 not in compliance (not specified).
- Burger King, 1726 N. University Ave., June 25 compliant, *June 30 employees not wearing masks
- Champgane's Grocery Store, 454 Heymann Blvd., June 26 or 27 fire department received complaint, employees not wearing masks
- Checkers, 113 W. Willow, June 25 a few employees serving food were not wearing masks.
- Cupid's Daiquiris, 600 SE Evangeline Thruway, June 27 employees not wearing masks while serving.
- El Potrillo Mexican Restaurant, 1934 Moss St., June 25, June 26 and June 28 compliant. *June 29 employees not wearing masks. July 1, in compliance
- Great Harvest Bread Co., 854 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 26 or June 27 fire department received complaint employees not wearing masks.
- Ground Pati, 2512 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 30 employees not wearing masks in kitchen.
- McDonald's, 4555 Johnston St., June 26 employees at drive-thru not wearing masks.
- McDonald's, 1737 N. University Ave, June 25 one employee serving food was not wearing a mask.
- Sam's Southern Eatery, 108 E. Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 29 employees without masks. Police provided both cooks with masks.
- Shoe Station, 3606 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 26 or June 27 employees not wearing masks.
- Sonic, 231 W. Willow St., *June 25 a few employees serving food were not wearing masks. June 28, July 5, in compliance.
- Waffle House, 1800 N. University Ave., June 30 employees not wearing masks.
Click here for a list of businesses found in compliance.