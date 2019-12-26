Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for information regarding an August murder that remains unsolved.
Forty-year-old Timothy Breaux of Crowley. was last seen about 2 p.m. Aug. 2 in Crowley, according to the Sheriff's Office.
His abandoned vehicle was discovered by Crowley Police in the 1200 block of W. 4th Street. Breaux's body was found Aug. 3 on Wilder Road south of Crowley, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding the crime is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report a tip anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.