Two juveniles were killed after a vehicle ran off the road in Breaux Bridge Friday night.

The crash happened as 47-year-old Paula Thibeaux was traveling driving east on Salt Mine Highway around 10:40 p.m. For unknown reasons, Thibeaux ran a stop sign at the road’s intersection with Sawmill Highway and crashed into a ditch. The vehicle then struck a tree, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins said in a release.

Four juveniles were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Two of the children – 12-year-old Trayvon Alexander and 11-year-old Keshon Batiste – were pronounced dead at the scene, Higgins said. Thibeaux and the two other juveniles were injured and taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

