Three children and their mother are missing and they are believed to be in 'imminent danger,' Louisiana State Police say.
The children's biological mother, 25-year-old Misha Guidry, was last seen on Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia with the children on Friday, according to State Police.
The children are Malay Nelson, a 7-year-old Black girl with black hair and brown eyes, Malory Lewis, a 3-year-old Black girl with black hair and brown eyes, and Cohen Jandrenette, a 5-month-old Black boy with short black hair.
Guidry is a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes and is 5'7" tall, weighing 150 pounds. She is believed to be driving a silver 2008 Honda Accord with a license plate reading SGB110.
Officials believe she may be in the Lafayette area with the children.
Anyone with information regarding Guidry or any of the three children should immediately contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or call 911.