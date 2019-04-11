Three St. Landry Parish church fires were linked to 21-year-old Holden Matthews of Opelousas through remnants of a gas can found at one of the scenes, according to Matthews' arrest warrant.

Matthews was arrested Wednesday on three counts of simple arson of a religious building in connection with blazes that destroyed three Baptist churches in the parish within 10 days.

Investigators found charred remains of a specific brand of gas can at the scene of the April 4 fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, according to Matthews' arrest warrant. That brand of gas can was sold at a local Walmart.

Holden James Matthews used his debit card and ID to purchase that brand of gas can, a 10 pack of automotive shop towels and a lighter on or around March 25, 2019, according to the arrest warrant. The purchase of the gas can prompted the cashier to ask for his identification card.

Matthews was driving a gold-colored Ford pickup truck with a bed cover on the day of the purchase. Video footage shows a similar truck present at two of the churches shortly before and after the fires were reported to 911.

His cell phone GPS records show that he was in proximity to all three church fires, according to the warrant.

On March 26, a fire was reported at the St. Mary Baptist Church in the 100 block of Saquette Road in Port Barre.

On April 2, a fire was reported at the Greater Union Baptist Church in the 1400 block of Hwy 742 in Opelousas.

On April 4, a fire was reported at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in the 3900 block of Highway 182 in Opelousas.

