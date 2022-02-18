A second suspect has been arrested in a shooting and car chase that led to a fiery crash near Melville, killing one man and injuring another, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Jaiman Maurice Mason, 20, of Port Barre, was identified through video surveillance footage as the passenger in the suspect vehicle and arrested Thursday night on counts of principal to first-degree murder and principal to attempted first-degree murder, department spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a statement.
“Mason was charged with principal to the crime for not reporting the murder or injury to law enforcement,” he said.
The arrest stems from the death of Wade Edward Smith and injury of James Preston Allen Vaughn on Tuesday.
Jaden Michael Ardoin, 18, of Port Barre, was arrested as the primary suspect on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Investigators determined that the incident began at a gas station where Smith and Vaughn were frequent customers. An employee, Ardoin’s girlfriend, asked the men to cease flirting and engaging with her at the store because Ardoin was jealous. The 18-year-old and Mason arrived at the store while the men were eating in the station’s dining area and soon after Ardoin left in anger, the department statement said.
Smith and Vaughn left shortly after and encountered Ardoin and Mason driving slowly on La. 105 and passed their brown Toyota Corolla. Ardoin is accused of initiating a vehicle chase and shooting at the green Chevrolet truck Smith and Vaughn were in, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Smith was struck by one of the bullets and Vaughn, the passenger, attempted to gain control of the vehicle but they crashed into a tree and the truck caught fire. Vaughn was assisted from the vehicle by an unidentified female and later transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Vaughn later identified Ardoin as the primary suspect from a photo lineup, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Video surveillance footage was also used in the case.