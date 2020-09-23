A Eunice man died Tuesday after colliding head-on with an 18-wheeler in Evangeline Parish.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. when 21-year-old Deonte Walker crossed the center line of La. 13 near Heritage Road and struck a southbound 2014 Freightliner 18-wheeler in a 2009 Hyundai Sonata. Walker died at an area hospital and his front seat passenger was treated for moderate injuries, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Walker and the passenger were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The driver of the 18-wheeler was restrained and was uninjured in the crash. The 18-wheeler driver showed no signs of impairment and submitted a breath sample that indicated no alcohol in his system, Gossen said.
A toxicology sample was taken from Walker.