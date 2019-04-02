Opelousas church fire.jpg

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a church fire at the Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas Tuesday, April 2, 2019. 

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an overnight fire at the Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas – the second church fire in St. Landry Parish in a week.

St. Landry Fire District #3 responded to the call in the 1400 block of Highway 742 around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Fire Marshal’s office said in a Facebook post. 

On March 26, St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre burned to the ground in an overnight fire. St. Landry Fire District #2 received the call about 2:30 a.m., Fire Marshal’s spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said.

This is the third fire at a religious building the Fire Marshal’s office has investigated in the last week, they said.

