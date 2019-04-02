The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an overnight fire at the Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas – the second church fire in St. Landry Parish in a week.
St. Landry Fire District #3 responded to the call in the 1400 block of Highway 742 around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Fire Marshal’s office said in a Facebook post.
On March 26, St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre burned to the ground in an overnight fire. St. Landry Fire District #2 received the call about 2:30 a.m., Fire Marshal’s spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said.
This is the third fire at a religious building the Fire Marshal’s office has investigated in the last week, they said.