Two people were found dead inside an Iberia Parish residence after a woman called 911 to report a suspicious person at the address, Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said.
On Friday, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 900 block of Troy Road around 5:30 a.m. after a woman called concerned that she heard someone outside. When deputies arrived, they heard gunshots fired from inside the home, Romero said.
Deputies formed a perimeter and made phone contact with a man believed to be inside the home. After the call dropped and unsuccessful attempts were made to reestablish contact, deputies entered the residence, where they found two people dead inside, the sheriff said.
The identities of the two individuals killed are not being released pending family notification.