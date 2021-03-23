An 8-year-old girl is dead in Houma after police say after gunshots were fired into her family's vehicle.

About 8:30 p.m. Monday, Houma Police received a report that a light-colored vehicle was following a dark-colored vehicle and shooting at it around the 9100 block of Main Street, according to a statement from the police department.

Shortly thereafter, police received information that a man and woman brought a child with gunshot wounds to Chabert Hospital.

An investigation revealed that a light-colored sedan, occupied by an unknown suspect was following a dark-colored compact car, occupied by the victim's family, and was shooting at them. Police say the victims drove directly to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

Houma Police detectives are interviewing additional witnesses and gathering evidence in attempts to identify the individuals responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.