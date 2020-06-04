A 21-year-old man has been arrested in the May 18 deaths of John Guillory and Lois Guillory, who were both 71, in Acadia Parish.
Detrick Guillory, 21 of Basile, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths, which occurred on Noah Daigle Road, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.
No bond has been set for Detrick Guillory, who is being held at the Acadia Parish Jail.
Detrick Guillory’s relation to the victims are grandson of John Guillory and godchild of Lois Guillory, according to the sheriff's office.