One person was killed after a crash with a school bus in Lafayette Parish Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened on West Gloria Switch Road west of La. 93 in Lafayette Parish. A vehicle and a school bus were involved in a head-on collision and the driver of the vehicle was killed in the crash, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Several children were on the school bus at the time of the crash and some suffered minor injuries. The children were taken for medical evaluation at an area hospital, he said.
More information is pending the police investigation. The identity of the person killed will not be released until after family members are notified, Gossen said.