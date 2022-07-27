Two men accused in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man at an Abbeville apartment complex on July 14 have been arrested in Lafayette Parish.
Donald Briggs III, 25, and Stefan Briggs, 19, both of Abbeville, have been arrested on first-degree murder in the death of Jazaylon Levy, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Stone Bridge Apartment Complex in the 2700 block of Rodeo Road in Abbeville, the Abbeville Police Department said in a statement.
Jazaylon was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Donald Briggs III was arrested in Lafayette Parish on unrelated charges and the Abbeville Police Department has requested he be held without bond on the first-degree murder charge at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, the release said.
Booking records show the 25-year-old was arrested July 19 and booked July 20 on counts including unlawful handling of machine guns, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, possession of Schedule II drugs and illegal carrying of weapons.
On Monday, Stefan Briggs was located and arrested around 11:20 p.m. by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and soon after transferred to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, where he is being held without bond, the police department said.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511 or through their tip line at 337-892-6777.