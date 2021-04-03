Two Abbeville women were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish.
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of La. 92 and La. 13. Nicole Marie Susak, 40, was driving north on La. 13 in a 2005 Hyundai Tiburon when a 2018 Honda Odyssey traveling east on La. 92 failed to yield at a stop sign, entered the intersection and was struck by Susak’s Hyundai, a release from Louisiana State Police spokesperson Derek Senegal said.
Susak was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Susak’s passenger, 54-year-old Mary Lemaire, was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a Lafayette hospital with serious injuries, where she later died. Both the driver and the passenger of the Honda suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital, the release said.
Toxicology samples were collected from Susak and the driver of the Honda. The crash remains under investigation, Senegal said.