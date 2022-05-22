One woman was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle wreck in Acadia Parish on Saturday afternoon, Louisiana State Police said.
Karen Bollich, 65, of Eunice was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said in a press release.
Troopers responded to a report of a wreck on L.A. 13 near Walter Robinson Lane around 4:30 p.m.
Jasmine Carrier, 31, was traveling south on L.A. 13 in a 2003 Kia Rio when she crossed the center lane and entered the northbound lane, investigators said. Carrier saw Bollich approaching in her 2006 Chevrolet Equinox and over corrected in an attempt to steer back into the southbound lane.
Carrier's Kia rotated sideways in the path of Bollich's Chevrolet. The front of the Chevrolet collided with the Kia at the driver's door.
Bollich had been properly restrained at the time of the crash, troopers said.
Carrier was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Toxicology samples were taken as a part of the ongoing investigation, troopers said.