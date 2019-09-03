An elderly Lafayette man’s home is likely a total loss after a fire Tuesday morning.
The fire started around 9 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 300 block of Joan Street, according to Lafayette Fire spokesman Alton Trahan. The fire started in a front bedroom before spreading to the attic and through the rest of the building.
Investigators suspect the house will be a total loss. The home’s single occupant, an elderly man, was out of town at the time of the fire, Trahan said.
The fire department is still investigating the cause of the blaze.