Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday following his convictions on four charges that include perjury and malfeasance in office.
In October, a Lafayette jury found Pope guilty on one count of perjury and three counts of malfeasance in office after he lied during a deposition in December 2015 and used public money to hire attorneys in 2016.
His sentencing was scheduled for April 3, but 15th Judicial District Judge David Smith postponed sentencing to obtain more information before considering a motion of acquittal by Pope's attorney seeking to overturn the conviction.
Smith is expected to take up the issue Wednesday.
Nineteen additional malfeasance charges are pending against Pope. In May, he pleaded not guilty to two charges that he illegally deposited into his personal account more than $3,200 in reimbursements that should have gone to the Marshal's Office. He was indicted in December on 17 malfeasance charges that allege he personally kept nearly $85,000 in court fees in 2018 that a Louisiana Attorney General opinion suggested should have been deposited in the Marshal's Office account. His trial on those charges is scheduled for Aug. 26.
Pope, on his Marshal Brian Pope Facebook page, has equated his legal battles with President Donald Trump and the Mueller report, writing, "Donald Trump had to wait almost three years for vindication from the Mueller report, but it was worth the wait. It would have been easier to give up and give in, but I know the vindication I’ll feel after prevailing in my legal battle will be worth the wait."
He said he believes the judge will grant his acquittal and clear his name. He bemoans the fact that he is on unpaid leave and faces "mounting legal bills" on "trumped up charges" by political opponents.