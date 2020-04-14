A two-vehicle Monday wreck near Kaplan left one driver dead, the other injured.
State Troopers reported that the two drivers, Melinda Harrington and Michael Savoy, collided near Louisiana Highway 14 and Huckleberry Road around 10:30 p.m. Investigators determined that Savoy’s 2005 Ford F-350 truck, headed west, crossed into Harrington’s traffic lane and struck her eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Suburban head-on.
The Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Harrington, 62, dead at the scene.
Investigators have not determined why Savoy’s vehicle crossed into Harrington’s lane.
Savoy, 51, of Kaplan, who was unrestrained, sustained serious injuries, Troopers said. Harrington was restrained.
Troop I has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths this year.