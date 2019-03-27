Seven men were indicted on murder charges in Lafayette on Wednesday.
A grand jury handed down indictments in five separate chases, including several recent homicides.
Sean Perroncel, 32, of Lafayette, and Maximilian Trautmann, 23, of Carencro, were each indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Pernell Boudreaux, whose body was found near a construction site yards from his Lebesque Road home March 9.
If convicted, the two men face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
Tyler Hebert, 27, of New Iberia, and Derek Junca, 20, of Baldwin, were each indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 18-year-old Christian Roper, whose body was found in a parking lot at the Grand Pointe apartment complex on Kaliste Saloom Road March 13. Roper suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
District Attorney Keith Stutes filed a notice with the court that he does not intend to seek the death penalty against Hebert or Junca.
Jason Malloy, 30, of Youngsville, was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the November 2018 death of Libby Malloy. KATC reports Libby Malloy was Jason Malloy’s sister, and he was reportedly living with her at the time of her killing.
Nicholas Hebert, 27, of Lafayette, was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the Jan. 3 killing of Frederick Richardson. Richardson was shot and killed at the Super 7 hotel in the 2100 block of Northwest Evangeline Thruway.
Willie Thomas Jr., 24, of Lafayette, was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the Jan. 7 killing of his father, Willie James Thomas. His father was found dead in a home in the 200 block of Joy Street after reports of a domestic disturbance. Police reported he suffered from head trauma.