The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has launched an internal affairs investigation into an off-duty deputy’s arrest on trespassing and other charges Monday.
LPSO deputy Kevin Bourque, 41, of Carencro, was arrested Monday afternoon on counts including criminal trespass, obstruction of justice, entry on or remaining in a place after forbidden, tampering with a surveillance system and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, according to a booking log from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. His bond was set at $30,000 and he was released after meeting his bond requirements.
Valerie Ponseti, public information officer for LPSO, said the department arrested Bourque after a warrant was issued by the Youngsville Police Department. Bourque has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an internal affairs investigation.