A man was arrested Monday morning after deputies say he broke into the home of his estranged girlfriend and attacked a person with a machete, KATC reports.
Tyler Foreman, 28, was arrested after deputies responded to a call of a home invasion in the 500 block of Stutes Street in Crowley around 4:20 am. Sunday.
Upon arrival on the scene, deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office found Foreman being restrained on the ground by one of the victims.
Deputies say there was blood all over the house that was coming from a victim's wrist.
Deputies said Foreman went to the residence of his estranged girlfriend where the victim was a visitor.
He allegedly gained entry into the home using the blunt end of the machete. After getting inside the residence, deputies said, Foreman then allegedly turned the machete on the victim, cutting a large section of flesh from the victim's wrist.
A witness account reportedly states that Foreman began to bludgeon the victim with the machete attempting to hit him in the head.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Foreman was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail Facility on felony violation of a protective order, home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
He was booked on a $700,000.00 bond.