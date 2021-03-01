A Lafayette man who died early Friday after the bed on which he was sleeping caught fire has been identified.
Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit identified the victim as Emanuel Narcisse, 53.
Benoit said in an issued statement that the fire occurred at a single-family dwelling at 106 Theriot. Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:18 a.m.; they arrived five minutes later.
Two occupants of the home were outside when firefighters arrived, and said Narcisse was inside.
The occupants were also asleep when their smoke alarm activated. Upon investigating the beeping sound, they smelled smoke and noticed it coming from their friend’s bedroom. They tried to enter his room to assist, Benoit said, but the fire and smoke were too intense. They exited the home with minor heat-related injuries.
Firefighters entered the home to search for Narcisse and found him after the blaze was extinguished.
Investigators were not certain of the origin of the fire but said a candle or a cigarette have not been ruled out.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded. Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of the death.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday afternoon.