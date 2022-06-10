A Lafayette Parish man accused of shooting and kidnapping two men in April 2021 has been found competent to stand trial.
David Kissel, 43, faces two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping after Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say he shot and then held two men on a property in the 100 block of Parklane Road on April 13, 2021.
Deputies responded to the residence around 1:45 a.m. after a shooting was reported and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside, while Kissel was located inside a camper on the property with a second injured victim.
That man was rescued by SWAT team members, who were later able to talk Kissel into surrendering, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement at the time of the incident.
Kissel’s attorney, Chad Ikerd, requested a sanity commission be called to assess his client’s mental health after expressing concerns that Kissel did not “have the present mental capacity to understand the proceedings against him or assist in his defense” in January.
Evaluators Dr. Luke Verret and Warren Lowe separately interviewed Kissel in March and in their reports concluded that while Kissel’s actions may have been driven by belief in a potential delusion, he maintained the ability to distinguish between right and wrong, had a factual and rational understanding of the court proceedings and could assist in his defense.
After the findings were presented, 15th Judicial District Court Judge Marilyn Castle deemed Kissel competent to stand trial at a May 12 hearing.
Verret and Lowe wrote that Kissel said he believed his juvenile daughter, who is in the care of family members following the death of her mother, was being sex trafficked and that belief had driven his actions.
“He indicated that the victims in the offense for which he is the alleged perpetrator were people he believed had information about his daughter that they were not sharing with him. He acted out of frustration, he said, because of their unwillingness to tell him what they knew,” Lowe wrote in his report.
“Mr. Kissel said that the victims ‘didn’t necessarily tell me anything about my daughter…it was months of observation on my part,’” Lowe said.
He shared with both evaluators he’d been hospitalized for inpatient care at psychiatric facilities in Florida and Louisiana several times in recent years, the reports said. Lowe wrote that Kissel also reported a history of drug abuse.
Verret recounted details from Sheriff’s Office reports in his evaluation, including that one of the victims told investigators he’d assisted Kissel with food and sometimes allowed him to sleep in his camper. The accused had been squatting on his property, he said, and when Kissel began associating with a neighbor he’d previously had trouble with, the man confronted him and told Kissel to leave the property.
Kissel allegedly told officers he was with the neighbor in question the night of the shooting. He took a handgun from the neighbor’s vehicle and used it in the shooting hours after the confrontation, Verret recounted.
“The only thing I could think is I might be able to get answers if I use [the gun]. That might scare somebody into giving me the answers that I need,” Kissel reportedly told investigators, based on Verret’s recounting.
The psychiatrist’s report said Kissel told investigators he did not care if he lived or if he suffered jail time as a consequence for his actions; he was hoping solely to gather information to confirm his belief his daughter was being sexually exploited. Kissel allegedly demanded records on his daughter during his negotiations with law enforcement during the standoff.
Kissel is scheduled to appear before Castle for pre-trial on Aug. 18, per court records.