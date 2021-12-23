A 7-year-old boy died Wednesday after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head in what Jeanerette police officers believe was an accidental shooting, KLFY reported.
Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot confirmed the child had died after being airlifted to a local hospital. The boy, 7, was sitting in a vehicle outside a business in the 1400 block of Main Street when a 15-year-old in the car found a weapon. The teen was looking over the gun when it accidentally discharged, striking the younger child in the head, Vallot said.
The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The child’s identity has not been released publicly. Law enforcement is still gathering information about what happened, Vallot said.
“This is heartbreaking,” the chief told KLFY.