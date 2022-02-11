A man is in critical condition after being shot Thursday night in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Kettle Drive, just off Evangleine Thruway, about 9:20 p.m., according to an LPD statement.
When officers arrived, they learned that a 26-year-old man had walked out of a business when he was approached by an unknown assailant and shot several times, according to police.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.