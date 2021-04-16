A 25-year-old man died Friday as the result of a shooting in Abbeville.
Abbeville police officers responded about 9:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired on the 900 block of E. Lafayette St., according to a statement from the Abbeville Police Department. Upon arriving on scene, officers found a male victim who suffered at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim, James Joseph, Jr., of Abbeville, died as a result of the shooting.
An investigation led to an arrest warrant for Jordan Tyler Matthews of Abbeville. Matthews was located by the Lafayette Police Department, arrested, booked into the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office then transported to the Abbeville Police Department, where he was charged with principle to second-degree murder.
This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.