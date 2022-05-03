Louisiana State Police have transitioned the investigation into the disappearance of Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lyft driver who has been missing since March 9, from a missing person’s case to a homicide investigation, they said in a news release.
According to State Trooper Derek Senegal, a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I, Goodie’s body has not been found. No suspect has been charged with homicide yet, added Senegal. The transition to a homicide investigation is based on investigative techniques and witness statements, LSP said in the news release.
Brandon Francisco, the last known person to see Ella Goodie alive, who was captured by U.S. Marshals in St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 25, is still a person of interest in the case, Senegal confirmed.
Francisco, who court records show has a long criminal history, was extradited back to Louisiana after his arrest. He was scheduled to appear in an Alexandria courtroom in connection to a 2018 shooting on the same day he was seen with Goodie.
The State Police will continue to work with the Scott Police Department, the St. Joseph Police Department, and other agencies. Anyone with information regarding Ella Goodie is encouraged to contact the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.
The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient, anonymous, and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.
Goodie was last seen on traffic cameras on March 11 north of Dallas. According to a Facebook post by The Aware Foundation, a nonprofit organization that shares updates on missing people, traffic cameras saw Goodie’s car driving back into Louisiana the previous day.
Goodie was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants. A billboard featuring a photo of the woman went up last month on Interstate 10 in Lafayette as part of a the effort to bring the woman back home.
The billboard was on I-10 East near the Louisiana Avenue exit. It read: “Missing since March 9th. Ella Goodie. Contact Scott PD or FBI with information.” It included her personal data and details of her vehicle, a Black 2012 Audi Q5 SUV, possibly displaying Texas license plate NRN 6551.
Police in Missouri eventually said they found her vehicle, a black 2012 Audi Q5. Goodie remains missing.
The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service had become involved in the case. The investigation is overseen by the Louisiana State Police.