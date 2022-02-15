The Lafayette Police Department is confident in the training recruits receive throughout the police academy.
But that hasn’t stopped LPD from looking for more and more ways to help better prepare its officers for situations they may encounter in the field.
As a result, the department has implemented the VirTra Training Simulator, a program they have had for about 18 months, in addition to the required training officers received while in the academy.
“The VirTra Training Simulator is something that we use to provide training situations for real-life scenarios for new officers and also current officers,” Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit said. “Basically, what the simulator does is it gives you a 3-D layout of a scenario or situation and it allows an officer to make critical decisions under a lot of stress and pressure.”
Benoit said the simulator comes with more than 100 pre-loaded scenarios and based on an officer’s response or decision; it can result in a variety of outcomes.
“It’s very beneficial. It provides the most life-like training you can get other than being in a real-life critical situation when you have to make some serious decisions in a short amount of time — split seconds,” Benoit said. “… A primary scenario in this is to focus on a de-escalation situation to where you talk somebody down, use officer presence, verbal cues, verbal techniques to bring a situation down without having to escalate to the use of force.”
Chandler Fruge, a 27-year-old police officer, who has been on the force for 14 months, has found the simulator useful.
“I definitely think it is a good piece of training equipment,” Fruge said. “This simulator puts officers in as real of a situation as possible, without actually being in the situation.”
Fruge, who estimates he has been through 35 different scenarios in the simulator between his Initial Phase Training and Field Training Officer, likes how interactive it is not only with action, but verbal commands.
“When you are out on a call, there are so many things you have to take into account,” Fruge said. “There are so many things that can come into play and there isn’t a lot of time to react. Things can unfold in microseconds.”
Benoit and Fruge said the simulator reveals strengths and weaknesses to an officer, who undergoes a debriefing following the training if needed.
“It’s not a pass-or-fail scenario,” Benoit said of the training. “The way the simulator works, it allows our training officers to debrief each individual officer after the scenario. So, they can sit there and go through and explain to them, ‘Hey, this is why this may have happened, or this would have been another option that you could have used.’ That debrief is critical to just growing and getting better.”