An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that left a man known as Scooter Santa with serious injuries just before Christmas.
Jonathon Carr, 30, was arrested Tuesday on one count of felony hit and run, according to a Wednesday news release from the Broussard Police Department. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and later released on a $5,000 bond.
Carr struck Raymond Sutton's scooter at about 7:45 p.m. Dec. 23 on West Main Street near South Bernard Road in Broussard, police said. Carr allegedly fled the scene, leaving the 44-year-old man known as Scooter Santa sprawled out on the shoulder of the roadway.
Capt. Zac Gerard, spokesperson for the Broussard Police Department, said Raymond was not wearing his Santa costume at the time of the hit-and-run. His scooter also had proper lighting, Gerard said.
Sutton remained hospitalized as of Wednesday morning as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.
He has had reconstructive surgeries to repair his left arm and left foot, both of which were broken in five places, according to a Dec. 27 Facebook post by Santa on a Scooter.