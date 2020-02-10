A Lafayette police officer was involved in a shooting Monday night on Kaliste Saloom Road, Agency spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette P. Dugas told The Advocate.
Officers responded to an apartment complex around 6:05 p.m. for a disturbance in progress, Dugas said. Callers reported there was a man in the parking lot of the complex who was causing a disturbance and alarming residents.
An officer was injured, according to Dugas. The extent of the injuries were not immediately released.
Details on who fired the shots or if anyone else was injured have not been released.
There’s a heavy police presence near South Locksley Drive and John Wayne Drive. The scene appears to be in the 1000 block of Kaliste Saloom Road.
At least 20 or more police vehicles are on the scene.
Officers’ vehicles are blocking the entrance to an apartment complex on Kaliste Saloom Road and police tape has blocked off the area.
Kaliste Saloom headed toward Ambassador Caffery is closed. Drivers headed on Kaliste Saloom toward Pinhook Drive are being allowed to pass but officers may close the road, an officer on the scene said.
This report will be updated.