Two teenagers are home from the hospital after they were injured in a shooting on Conrad Street Tuesday night, Lafayette police says.
The 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were shot around 10:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Conrad Street. They were transported to a local hospital in stable condition and were released as of Wednesday afternoon, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a release.
No arrests were made in the shooting as of Wednesday around noon, she said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.