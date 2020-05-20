A Lafayette grand jury Wednesday formally charged four suspects in the January homicide of John Hickenbottom, a 41-year-old man shot outside the Edwis Street home he shared with his mother.

Drake Duhon, 17, was indicted on a count of second-degree murder; Logan LaCroix, 19, was indicted on a count of principal to second-degree murder; Heidi Bergeron, 38, was indicted on a count of principal to second-degree murder and Tyler Pellerin, 18, was indicted on a count of principal to second-degree murder.

The jury declined to indict Pellerin on a second charge of attempted second-degree murder against another man, Kyle Hayes, on the same January day.

The four suspects were arrested the day after the shooting.

Hickenbottom was shot around 10:20 p.m. January 29 in the 100 block of Edwis Street. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, a Lafayette Police Department statement said.

Family friend Joshua Himel said Hickenbottom’s mother, Lenat, was sleeping inside their shared home when the shooting happened, and she awoke to find her son mortally wounded. The family said a friend of Hickenbottom’s was engaged in an ongoing feud with the teenagers.

Hickenbottom’s friend and the suspects were arguing in the street and when he attempted to intervene to de-escalate the fight, Hickenbottom was shot, Himel said.

Hickenbottom had some previous run-ins with the law, including an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge in 2018, but he was a good man who died trying to do the right thing, his loved ones said.