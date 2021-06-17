Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Meadows Apartments just outside of Crowley.
One person was shot in the head and is listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.
Deputies have determined that the suspect, 17, was handling a handgun when there was an accidental discharge. The bullet struck the victim on the side of his head.
The investigation has revealed that the victim and suspect in this case were together, but there were no issues between the two which led to this incident. Both victim and suspect are juveniles.
The suspect in this case has been charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, possession of stolen property and negligent injury, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office