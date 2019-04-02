A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile.
On Jan. 30, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile. Following an investigation into the allegations deputies obtained an arrest warrant and on Tuesday arrested a suspect, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Joseph Alexander Sr., 64, Breaux Bridge, was charged with one count of aggravated crime against nature, the release states.
He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. A bond had not been set by Tuesday afternoon.