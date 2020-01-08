A St. Landry Parish mother is pleading for witnesses to come forward in her son's murder, KATC reports.
Terrell Ford II was shot and killed over the weekend in Opelousas during a concert near the Yambilee Grounds. So far, there have been no arrests, but Ford's family is hoping that will change soon.
"Someone killed my child in cold blood," Darlene St. Romain said. "I'm asking if anybody know anything please come forward."
St. Romain says her son stopped at the Yambilee building with his 8-year-old son in the car to chat with some friends. Moments later, shots were fired.
"One of the vehicles was shot 9 or 10 times," St. Romain said. "I don't know how many times my son's car was shot. It was rapid and it was tons of gunfire."
While her grandson made it out safely, her son Ford did not survive.
Anyone with information on the shooting or anyone was at the event and witnessed this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS or submit a tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com.