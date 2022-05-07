NIPD seeking vehicle in pedestrian hit and run on Henry Street
Police in New Iberia are looking for a vehicle involved in an alleged hit and run that seriously injured a pedestrian.
Officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Henry Street.
During an investigation, it was learned the vehicle, a gray 2013 to 2018 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Henry Street, when it struck the pedestrian. The vehicle then allegedly fled the scene westbound on Henry Street.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries during this crash and was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.
Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle and/or the suspect. If you have any information in reference to this case, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS, log onto www.P3tips.com or dial **TIPS