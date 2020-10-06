An Iota man died Tuesday after a head-on collision on La. 3070 in Acadia Parish.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on La. 3070, also known as McCain Road, as Christopher Guillory, 30, was driving north in a 1997 Ford F150. For unknown reasons, Guillory crossed the center line near Ellis Road and struck a southbound 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup head-on, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Guillory, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The unnamed driver of the Tacoma was also unrestrained and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, the release said.
Toxicology samples from both drivers are pending and the crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.