A Maurice family of four escaped with their lives and little else when fire consumed their home around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Maurice Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matthew Trahan said firefighters could see the flames from their station, nearly three miles from the home on Sage McKenzie Lane off La. Highway 699.
“They lost everything but a pickup truck and the clothes on their back,” Trahan said.
Maurice firefighters received the call around 10:50 p.m. The family was settling in for the night when they noticed the flames, he said. Time passed between when the fire caught, which firefighters believe happened on the back patio, and when the family discovered it.
By the time they noticed, the fire had climbed up the home and completely overtaken the attic. Portions of the roof began to cave in as the family fled, Trahan said.
“Five more minutes and it would have been a different outcome,” he said.
The family escaped safely and sheltered at a neighbor’s home until fire crews arrived. Units from Maurice, Indian Bayou, Meaux Nunez, Abbeville, Milton, Erath and Kaplan fire departments responded to the call.
A firefighter from Meaux Nunez sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze, Trahan said. Firefighters initially thought he broke his hand, but after x-rays he was cleared by doctors.
Trahan said firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
The family is staying in a camper at a family member’s home while they adjust after the fire, he said.
The wife is a first-grade teacher at Cecil Picard Elementary School in Maurice, Trahan said.
Safe and Sound Storage at 9807 Maurice Ave. has established a donation drive to assist the family. The storage facility’s owner is a former Maurice firefighter who makes it a priority to use his business to help families recovering from fires, Trahan said.
Individuals interested in donating can bring items to Safe and Sound. School uniforms for the children, children’s clothing and adult clothing in the following sizes are needed:
- Boy’s size 5/6 and shoe size 11
- Girl’s size 4/5 and shoe size 9/10
- Boy: adult medium in shirts, shorts in adult med or 14/16 husky. Shoe size 8
- Women’s: Size Medium shirts, size 8 pants, small dresses. Size 8 shoes.
- Men’s: x-lg shirts