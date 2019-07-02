An Acadiana man was convicted Friday in the rape of an 11-year-old in 2015.
Noah Drake Primeaux, 36, was found guilty of aggravated rape of a juvenile by a unanimous Acadia Parish jury after a four-day trial. Primeaux was convicted of raping a juvenile in Rayne on July 6, 2015, according to a release from 15th Judicial District Attorney Keith Stutes.
Primeaux faces possible life imprisonment. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 5, the release said.
Jurors heard from investigating officers with the Rayne Police Department, expert witnesses and nonexpert witnesses in the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Scott Privat and Burleigh Doga and heard by Judge David Smith, the release said.
Primeaux previously pleaded guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile in Lafayette Parish in April 2009. Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department said between July 19, 2008 and July 20, 2008 Primeaux engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile between the ages of 12 and 17, according to court documents.
The age of the juvenile was not listed in the documents. Primeaux would have been 25 at the time.
According to Louisiana’s criminal code, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile is when someone 17 years old or older has consensual sex with a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 16 years old, when the victim is not the offender’s spouse and the age difference between the two is four years or greater.
The age of sexual consent in Louisiana is 17 and until this year, Louisiana did not have a minimum age for marriage. The new threshold is 16 years old, and the juvenile must have the authorization of the courts and the written consent of a parent or guardian to wed, according to the law.
Primeaux was sentenced to three years’ jail time with hard labor, with credit for time served. As part of his guilty plea, Primeaux was required to register as a sex offender for 15 years, according to court documents.
Records show Acadia Parish prosecutors requested the file from Primeaux’s carnal knowledge conviction while preparing for his aggravated rape case.
Primeaux also pleaded guilty to simple battery in 2006 and 2009, possession of cocaine in 2004, theft in 2005, and issuing worthless checks in 2006, according to court documents. Each of the charges were filed in Lafayette Parish.