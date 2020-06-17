A New Iberia man is in jail after a police pursuit and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.
The suspect, Ryan Hargrave, was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on counts of threatening a public official, aggravated flight from an officer, unlawful use of body armor and aggravated assault with a firearm, online booking records show. The Abbeville Police Department is listed as the arresting agency.
His bail is currently set at $190,000.
Hargrave was apprehended after Louisiana State Police investigators report he led law enforcement officers on a chase following an incident in Vermilion Parish.
Abbeville Police Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said the chase began after Hargrave pulled a weapon on a public official. Hargrave had stopped his vehicle in the middle of the roadway near the intersection of Peace Street and South St. Charles Street when another driver yielded to let him pass.
When Hargrave did not move, the other driver proceeded. Hargrave then followed him for about a mile and a half to a parking lot near the Lafitte Cinema, where the victim pulled off the road, Touchet said. Hargrave exited his vehicle while wearing a ballistic vest with a handgun tucked inside and began yelling and cursing at the victim, the spokesman said.
The victim, who is a public official, is not being named, Touchet said.
Abbeville City Marshal Jeremiah Bolden witnessed the altercation and pulled into the parking lot behind the suspect. He saw Hargrave point his weapon at the victim before returning to his vehicle and attempting to flee the scene, Touchet said. Bolden chased the suspect and radioed the Abbeville Police Department for assistance.
The chase began around 6:15 p.m. and ended in New Iberia near the 600 block of East Santa Clara Street, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said. Louisiana State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Online Vermilion Parish Jail records list Hargrave’s address in the 600 block of East Santa Clara Street.
Hargrave reportedly shot at officers as the pursuit was ending and officers fired back, striking Hargrave at least once. The incident ended around 7 p.m. after Hargrave was apprehended in the driveway of his home. The suspect was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and was then taken to an area hospital for evaluation, Gossen said.
At least one officer with the New Iberia Police Department and one deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office fired their weapons during the incident, Gossen said. Investigators are working to confirm the sequence of events, how many law enforcement officers fired their weapons and how many shots were fired.
Hargrave was later released from the hospital and taken into law enforcement custody.