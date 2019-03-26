A man’s body was found Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Lee Avenue, but authorities do not suspect foul play, Lafayette Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Lafayette Police received the call at 7:13 a.m. and found the unknown male deceased. His body was found outdoors, Dugas said.
The area where he was found is near the Rosa Parks Transportation Center.
Dugas said the man’s body is in the custody of the coroner’s office and the official cause of death will be determined once an autopsy is completed. She said the man’s identity will also be withheld pending autopsy.